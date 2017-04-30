FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Participants at a fundraiser in Downtown Fort Lauderdale walked like “MADD” for a good cause, Sunday.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving held their annual 5K run-walk at Huizenga Park, located at 32 East las Olas Boulevard.

Good Morning from the Ft.Lauderdale #WalkLikeMADD Dash! The Panther Patrol is here to support @MADDOnline. pic.twitter.com/qFofpVRd9F — FlaPanthersCARE (@FlaPanthersCARE) April 30, 2017

Participants, many of whom have been affected by drunk driving, raised money in an attempt to educate and eliminate the problem from roadways.

