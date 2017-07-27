7 people including first responders hospitalized after Hazmat situation in Cutler Bay

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people have been transported to the hospital, Thursday morning, after a Hazmat situation in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to a home located on the 2200 block of S.W. 103rd Ct, after a family of three came into contact with fumes from an unknown chemical.

Upon their arrival, responding firefighters and officers started to become ill. “They were just overcome with a little bit of shortness of breath and weakness,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay.

According to officials, three firefighters, an officer, two adults and a teenager were transported to Jackson South Hospital.

Two dogs were also pulled out from the home and checked out on scene.

All victims are expected to be OK.

The source of the fumes remains unknown. “We had our Hazmat team on site, that were using their meters to assess different chemicals that are commonly in the area of a Hazmat scene,” said Lay, “and with those meters we deduce what the potential cause, or what the source is of the chemical, the vapors or whatever material it is.”

An investigation is underway.

