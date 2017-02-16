Arrest made in Lauderhill parking lot murder

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Lauderhill man, who was gunned down in broad daylight in a parking lot.

Trace O’Brian Walker was taken into custody by police, Wednesday, without incident. He faces a charge of premeditated murder.

Officials said Walker is the man who shot Gary Wallock multiple times at point blank range — killing him.

The shooting took place Jan. 16, in the parking lot of a warehouse, near Northwest 19th street and 38th Avenue.

Walker is being held without bond.

