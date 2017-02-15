Armed men rob N. Miami Beach doctor’s office

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of gunmen ambushed a North Miami Beach doctor’s office, frightening those inside and getting away with cash.

A South Florida doctor and his staff were performing their routine duties at the office at 1865 N.E. 63rd St. when armed robbers entered and held them up at gunpoint.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene, Wednesday.

Dr. John Padron told 7News that he feared for his life. “They were putting the guns to my staff and myself,” he said.

Patient Zelig Ashwal told 7News what he saw moments before the robbery took place. “I saw a gun through the window, and I ran out the front door,” he said.

That eye witness said he saw two men try to get in from a front door, but it was locked. He then said, moments later, he saw the duo inside the doctor’s office. “He was pointing the gun at the nurse,” Ashwal said.

An employee at the office told 7News off camera that she had a gun pointed at her, and the crooks took money from her, too.

Property owner Stewart Marmor was also on scene after hearing about the incident. “That’s terrible,” he said. “Never had any problems, no robberies, no nothing. We have cameras in the back.”

Marmor said detectives were looking at the surveillance footage and are expected to return to retrieve it in hopes of getting a glimpse of who might be behind this case.

According to witnesses, the subjects were wearing fluorescent work vests at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

