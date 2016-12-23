Anti-Semitic fax sent to Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is investigating anti-Semitic propaganda that was faxed to their office, Friday.

“In Europe before World War II, the Chasidic Jewish group known as Chabad used to kidnap Christian peasant boys and slice off their penis,” the fax reads. “The impoverished Christians of Europe dearly loved their beautiful innocent boys, but the religious Jews viciously mutilated them.”

Five faxes containing the message were sent to the office fax machine of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

“The message itself is just hateful propaganda,” said Ed Griffith of the state attorney’s office. “The state attorney, as someone who has fought hate crimes, is concerned.”

The message is aimed at Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish movement.

“It’s horrific that, basically, in this day and age, there’s basically a blood libel that people are saying such things, which never happened before, even back then, and they continue in our day and age,” Yitz Baron said.

Shanice Williams, who works in a Jewish market in Miami Beach, said the holidays should be about acceptance.

“Like, I work in a Jewish market — I’m not Jewish — but every time I see kids, ‘Shabbot Shalom, Happy Hanukkah,'” Williams said. “It’s the holidays. It doesn’t matter what you believe in as long as you believe in something. I think it’s all about family and love.”

The State Attorney’s Office said they are investigating whether the fax constitutes a crime.

“If there is a crime, we will reveal it, and if we can determine who the source of this awful message material is, we will also work to determine that,” Griffith said.

