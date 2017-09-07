American Airlines warns against booking last minute flights to escape Irma

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As thousands flock to Miami International Airport ahead of Hurricane Irma, American Airlines is warning against booking last minute flights out of the region.

Though the airline added 16 flights to keep up with the increase in demand, American Airlines is winding down flight service out of MIA, Thursday.

The last American Airline flight out of MIA will take off Thursday, at 3:49 p.m. All flights after take off have been cancelled for the weekend until further notice.

All flights out of Orlando will be cancelled after 2 p.m., Saturday.

“We had a flight on Friday, so we’re waiting in line for a refund, but we’re quite resourceful, so we’ll be fine. If worst comes to worse, we’ll get to Orlando and fly out from there or something,” said an evacuating tourist at MIA.

Dramatic increases in ticket prices have some flyers frustrated.

“The price was ridiculous, probably three times the regular amount I’m used to paying,” said one woman in line waiting on her flight out of South Florida. “It’s my second year, so I fly out of this airport all the time.”

“I bought [my ticket] early. I bought mine on Sunday, so I’m lucky,” she said, “but I know people who waited, and they’re not having as much luck, especially in the major cities. Like $2,000 just to go to New York City, which is terrible. I can’t imagine having to pay that.”

