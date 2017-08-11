AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Jupiter boy, nanny arrested

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Jupiter boy, who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Dominic Caprio was last seen at around 1 p.m., on the 100th block of Regions Way, wearing a gray T-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts.

The boy’s mother, Danielle Caprio, contacted Jupiter Police after she returned home to find her son and nanny missing.

According to authorities, Caprio’s nanny, Blanca Castro was arrested overnight in Miami-Dade for allegedly kidnapping the boy. She is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Caprio is approximately 36″ tall, has brown hair and eyes and is said to have a red-pink birthmark on the back of his neck.

Officials believe he may be in the company of 60-year-old Elizabeth Caprio and 64-year-old Luis Caprio, possibly traveling in a 2013, blue BMW 740i, with Florida tag number CBDB47.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447 or 911.

