Airbags stolen from several vehicles in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles were allegedly broken into inside a Northwest Miami-Dade parking garage, but only their airbags were stolen.

According to residents, thieves have been targeting Hondas parked in a parking garage at 5205 N.W. 29 Ave. Over a dozen vehicles parked at the parking garage of Brownsville Transit Village have been burglarized over the past several days, according to a tow truck driver in the area.

The owners of three Honda cars woke up Thursday morning to find their cars ransacked and damaged. The owners said their cars’ locks were broken and each of their airbags removed.

“I didn’t even know that these airbags cost this much money,” said Markease Doe, owner of one of the burglarized cars.

There is a used Honda parts store less than a mile away from the parking garage and used Honda airbags can be found for sale online for $50 to $500.

The garage is also used for public transportation and is reportedly private property.

Police have yet to speak on these burglaries.

