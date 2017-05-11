Air quality warning issued for Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Broward are urged to stay indoors if possible, Thursday, as high levels of Ozone cover the area.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality website says those levels are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children and those with respiratory problems.

“Broward County is experiencing elevated levels of Ozone due to high temperature, low humidity, sunshine and clear skies,” the EPA’s website states. “If you are within the sensitive population, please limit your outdoor activities in the afternoon, early evening.”

High ozone levels contributing to unhealthy air quality in Broward county today @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Og8DSPTuyH — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 11, 2017

While it is part of Earth’s atmosphere, Ozone is considered a pollutant at ground level, which can cause respiratory distress. Symptoms include coughing, headaches, sore throat and chest pain. Those experiencing any of those symptoms are urged to remain indoors.

While Broward is mainly affected by the warning, Miami-Dade County is also listed as “moderate” on the air quality index, meaning some pollutants could be cause for concern for those who are more sensitive to air pollution.

