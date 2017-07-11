ACLU, others sue Trump voting commission in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and civil rights leaders have filed a lawsuit in Miami federal court challenging President Trump’s commission on election fraud.

The lawsuit filed Monday is the latest legal challenge to the commission over its request that all 50 states submit information about voters.

The Florida lawsuit asks a judge to halt the commission’s work until it complies with federal laws and to stop transmission of voter data.

The ACLU and lawmakers in New Hampshire have also sued the commission and other lawsuits challenging its work have been filed in Washington courts.

In Florida, Secretary of State Ken Detzner said last week he would follow state public records law and partially comply with the request. The Florida lawsuit seeks to stop the state from taking any steps until the case is resolved.

