A pizza festival is coming to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival may be upon us, but for those of us who get more excited at the sight of pizza being delivered to our front door than at the sight of sweaty people jumping to a DJ set by Avicii, we have good news for you: South Florida’s first-ever pizza festival is coming this April.

According to the Miami New Times, a cheesy-filled festival called the Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival is coming to Fort Lauderdale on April 1, and we couldn’t be more excited.

💝 📸: @pizzaproposals #EEEEEATS #DailyPizza A post shared by 🍕 #DailyPizza (@pizza) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:07pm PST

The Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival expects to draw thousands of pizza lovers to South Florida with a selection of pizzas from local pizzerias and chains.

Not only will there be an array of delicious pizzas, but vendors at the festival will also be serving craft beers and wines.

In between devouring slice after slice, event-goers will be able to enjoy live music, lawn games and even cooking demos.

For those with children, this festival is probably one of the only festivals in Miami where children are more than welcome to attend! According to the official website, parents are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy a “kid zone.”

🙌🙌🙌 #EEEEEATS #DailyPizza 📸: @eliaberetta98 A post shared by 🍕 #DailyPizza (@pizza) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:13pm PST

A portion of the proceeds from the Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival will be donated to Feeding South Florida, 2017’s official nonprofit beneficiary. For every $1 per ticket sale that is donated, six meals will be provided to the men, women and children in need of food assistance throughout South Florida.

For more information on this cheesy festival, visit www.fortlauderdalepizzafestival.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.