MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The eight annual Eggapalooza was held at Miramar Regional Park, Saturday.

The holiday celebration featured a rock climbing wall, live music and a massive egg hunt.

A familiar face was also in attendance — 7News Meteorologist Natacha Lang dropped by to handout Easter baskets.

