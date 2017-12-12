8 students fall ill at Miami middle school due to unknown substance

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students became sick at a middle school in Miami, Tuesday morning, from an unknown substance.

According to Miami-Dade Schools, eight students were complaining of feeling lethargic at Kinloch Park Middle School. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the situation and transported four students to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution. The other four students were taken to their homes.

Authorities believe this is the result of a student bringing the unknown substance — possibly a pill — from home and onto campus.

