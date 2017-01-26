7’s Jeff Lennox participates in read-a-thon at Fort Lauderdale school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7New’s Jeff Lennox teamed up with the mayor of Fort Lauderdale to show students the importance of reading.

Lennox spent Thursday morning reading a few chapters from “Catcher in the Rye” to students at Fort Lauderdale High School.

The event was held for the school’s week-long read-a-thon.

The mayor and principal said there’s no substitute for a good book.

“We all need to read,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler. “We all need to learn to read, even though we’re reading our phones and tweets and Facebook posts, but we need to read. And sometimes the best thing is to just sit down with a book.”

Principal Priscilla Ribeiro expressed how important this event is for her students. “We forget that technology can’t really replace the feeling of turning the pages and that solace of you connecting with books,” she said, “and we’re glad that our kids do.”

The school’s cheerleaders debuted a special cheer before 7News left the campus.

The school is celebrating Literacy Week Florida with various activities all week long.

