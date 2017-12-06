7News previews Museum of Ice Cream ahead of opening

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days before the Museum of Ice Cream is set to open, 7News got a behind the scenes look at the social media phenomenon.

“We are definitively not a traditional museum,” said Manish Vora, the museum’s co-founder. “Although we do infuse some history of the ice cream, it’s really about the future of museums, the future of experiencing art.”

Inside the museum, you will find a host of attractions including a room full of ice cream cone fans, a ceiling with hanging popsicles and the renowned pool of sprinkles.

However, one of the biggest questions is if you can eat ice cream when you visit, to which Vora responded, “The question is whether you can handle the amount of ice cream we give you.”

Celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Usher have all posted on social media about their visits with their families. “The experience that celebrities have is the same as the experience that everyone has here,” said Vora. “There’s no separate experience here. Everyone’s experiencing the same thing, that same childhood delight.”

Miami Beach is the fourth location the museum has come to, after successful stints in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Every city we go to is completely different. So, Miami, you are going to be ready for a Miami version of this. We’re taking influences from all over,” Vora said.

The museum officially opens on Dec. 13. Tickets are currently on sale. For more information, click here.

