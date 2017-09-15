7News drone offers bird’s-eye view of Key West landmarks post-Irma

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News’ drone flew over Key West in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Friday, and it shows a glimpse of the storm’s extensive damage to some iconic landmarks.

From Mallory Square to Duval Street, not an inch of the island could escape Irma’s fury.

Mallory Square, known for its sunsets and nighttime street acts sat quiet, with no tourists in sight and debris removal well underway. Also in full cleanup mode was the Key West Aquarium.

The 7News drone then soared above Duval Street, where silence the sounds of bar hopping vacationers and island music.

However, the road is clear, the buildings intact, suggesting the destruction could have been far more severe.

Business owners said they’ll be back open very soon. Sloppy Joe’s Bar, which was founded in 1933, is planning a reopening party before the end of September.

The storm surge effect was also seen at marinas around Key West, a hot spot for charter fishing tours. Some boats sank while others were beached, but the docks held up well in the storm.

The most well-known house in Key West still stands. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote there for more than 10 years. Aside from down palm fronds and scattered branches, the Hemingway House stands strong.

A few blocks south of there is Florida’s southernmost point. The famous marker was battered by Irma’s intense waves, and debris is scattered around the landmark. A single U.S. flag was pinned on the front, a symbol of the resilience of the locals who live in the Keys.

