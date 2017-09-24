FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of military veterans received a heroic South Florida homecoming after they traveled to the nation’s capital, Saturday.

Seventy-two World War II and Korean War vets, accompanied by veterans of the Vietnam War, returned to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after spending an unforgettable day in Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight South Florida took the group to a number of sites, including memorials to the men who fought and died alongside them decades ago.

