6 injured in 3-car collision in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - At least six people, including children, were injured in a three-car collision in Homestead, Monday night.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle accident just before 7 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred because a traffic light was out in the area along Southwest 328th Street and 137th Avenue.

Two of the six people injured in the crash were 13 and 7 years old. They were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

They are all expected to be OK.

