5 hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a residential neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 86th Terrace, just after 8:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the victims were four adults and a 17-year-old male. They were standing outside when someone opened fire and they scattered.

Officials said shots rang out along Northwest 17th Avenue shortly after. They believe this gunfire is connected to the shooting.

Neighbors told 7News they heard at least 20 shots. Some said they initially thought they were fireworks and did not realize it was a shooting until they heard police sirens.

Police have blocked off several sections of the street as they continue to investigate. They were seen searching for shell casings and interviewing neighbors.

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. Officials said the victims are “stable,” but did not elaborate.

7News cameras captured paramedics taking four of the victims out of ambulances outside Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not provided further details about the person or people behind this shooting or the circumstances leading up to the incident. It remains unclear whether the victims were the subjects’ intended target.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.