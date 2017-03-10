40th Calle Ocho Festival begins Sunday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Little Havana will come alive this weekend for the 40th Annual Calle Ocho Festival.

The festival will feature great food, including hundreds of international kiosks, street performers and all kinds of music, from salsa to hip-hop, across eight dedicated stages.

The festival kicks of Sunday at 10 a.m. along Southwest Eighth Street, from 12th to 27th avenues.

Road closures begin Saturday night.

