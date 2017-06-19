4-year-old goes viral for passionately singing at Pre-K graduation

MIAMI (WSVN) - A video of a 4-year-old Miami girl singing her heart out has gone viral.

Little Sophia Neshin and her Pre-K class sang on stage for their graduation. Their final performance from Disney’s Moana, “How Far I’ll Go,” was supposed to be “sweet and mellow.”

However, Sophia’s mother Michelle, said her daughter “didn’t get the memo” and went all out during the performance.

The video shows the 4-year-old belting out the song, theatrically throwing her arms open and stomping on stage for emphasis.

The original video has gained more than 12 million views on social media so far.

Michelle says she is grateful for all the love and support, and hopes the video of her daughter brings joy to everyone.

Sophia proves there really is no telling just how far you’ll go when you give a knockout performance!

