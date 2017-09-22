4-year-old dies after finding gun in grandmother’s purse

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida family is mourning the loss of their little girl after she accidentally shot herself.

Fox 13 reports that 4-year-old Yanelly Zoller died last week after police said she was rummaging through her grandmother’s purse while looking for candy.

Instead, the child grabbed a gun inside the bag, and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Police would not say who the gun belonged to, but confirmed the weapon was owned legally.

“Right now, the case is still under investigation but everything we’ve looked at makes it appear as a tragic accident, so no charges at this point,” Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty told Fox 13. “We’ll bring it over to the State Attorney’s Office to make sure that they sign off on it, but like I said, all the signs seem to indicate it was just a terrible accident.”

A GoFundMe account and a YouCaring account have been set up to help pay for the young girl’s funeral costs.

