4 vehicles catch fire in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several parked trucks caught on fire in Medley, Thursday afternoon.

The fire ensued in the area of 9620 N.W. 106th St. and appears that one truck caught fire before the blaze spread to neighboring trucks.

7’s Skyforce HD flew over the scene as the smoke filled the air.

It appears that four trucks are involved in this fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.