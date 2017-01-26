4 thieves burglarize parked cars in Weston lot

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Four people were caught on camera as they smashed their way into parked cars in Weston.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the four people targeted parked cars in a lot, smashing the windows in and taking purses that were inside.

According to police, the thieves took off from the scene, near Indian Trace and Southwest 160th Street, in a white Kia Optima with dark tints.

If you have any information on these crooks, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

