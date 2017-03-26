4 injured after car mows down family on Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed four people to the hospital after, officials said, a driver ran over members of a family who was walking on a Dania Beach road, Sunday night.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the family of six was taking a stroll off Southwest 42nd Street and Ravens Wood Road when the motorist struck three of them, just before 8 p.m.

Officials said the force of the impact severed the leg of a woman in her 20s. Her 10-year-old brother suffered a serious leg injury, and their father also sustained injuries, as did the driver.

Crews were able to respond quickly because there was a fire station around the corner from the scene of the accident.

Paramedics transported the four victims to Broward Health Medical Center. The woman is listed in critical condition and her brother is listed in serious condition. The extent of the injuries their father and the driver sustained is unknown, but officials said they are both expected to be OK.

BSFR: father & driver of car, who hit his family in Dania Beach, also taken to Broward Health. THEY are expected to be ok. @wsvn #BREAKING — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) March 27, 2017

