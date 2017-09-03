4 hospitalized after triple shooting at Lauderhill restaurant

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been hospitalized after a triple shooting in Lauderhill, early Sunday morning.

According to officials, police responded to Paradis Des Amis restaurant at around 3 a.m. after receiving numerous 911 calls about a large fight in progress and shots being fired.

They arrived to find three victims with gunshot wounds and one victim who had been pistol-whipped.

All of the victims were adult males, and all four were transported to Broward Health and Florida Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

