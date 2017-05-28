4 hospitalized after car drives into water in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been taken to the hospital after a car drove into the water in Deerfield Beach.

It began when a car drove into a tree before heading into the water on 600 block of Siesta Key.

Crews were able to pull the car out of the water, and they transported the four passengers to Broward Medical Center.

Their current condition is unknown.

