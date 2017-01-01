3rd Polar Bear Plunge held near Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some festive South Floridians started the new year with a polar plunge, early Sunday morning.

Guests came together for the third annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge Brunch. The event took place outside the Atlantic Hotel, off Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard and Terramar Street.

Participants were encouraged to dive in wearing whatever they wore the night before, refreshing in the ocean and washing away 2016. “We gather every New Year’s Day, together with friends, family and loved ones,” said Danny D’Apuzzo, director of sales at the Atlantic Hotel. “As a celebration, we cleanse away everything from 2016 and welcome the new year, and it’s followed up with an amazing brunch.”

Those who participated in the plunge got a discount for that brunch, $20.17 off.

