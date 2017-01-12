35 dead cats, 84 sick cats removed from home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say 35 dead cats and 84 sick or injured cats have been removed from a central Florida home.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (https://goo.gl/Pd6ywl ) reports that the felines were taken from the Port Orange home over two days last week. Police say a small dog was also removed from the house.

Authorities say a 49-year-old woman who lived at the excrement-filled home was taken into state custody under the Baker Act for a mental evaluation.

A report says officers had to use special breathing apparatuses because of the overwhelming smell of ammonia. There were no food bowls in sight and five or six water dishes filled with dirty water.

Officials deemed the home uninhabitable.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.