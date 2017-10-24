3 women tussle with South Beach T-shirt shop owner after alleged theft

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The gloves came off at a busy South Beach intersection after, a business owner said, a confrontation with three female customers who had allegedly stolen merchandise from his T-shirt shop escalated into an all-out brawl that was caught on camera.

According to the owner of the souvenir store, the trio swiped several items at his business, located at 910 Collins Ave., Sunday, just after 6:30 p.m.

Dramatic surveillance video posted to Facebook shows two women, one of whom was wearing a green bikini, walking across the crosswalk at the corner of Collins Avenue and Ninth Street, Sunday, just after 6:30 p.m. They were seen holding large bags.

Moments later, the owner is seen running after them. He is then seen grabbing the woman in the bikini, causing her to lose her balance and fall on the pavement.

She gets up, charges at the store owner and runs off. He then walks over and grabs what looks like store merchandise from the floor.

All of a sudden, a third woman is seen running toward the owner and striking him with her bag. The shopper who had fallen to the ground then joined her and both began hitting the owner with their bags.

The footage then captured three women running onto the sidewalk and out of the camera’s frame.

Moments later, the owner is seen speaking with employees at a nearby restaurant. Another surveillance camera shows him running toward a parked Miami Beach Police cruiser, but he then realizes it’s empty. He is then seen walking into a nearby business and walking out shortly after.

Miami Beach Police have not yet commented on the incident.

If you have any information on these women’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.