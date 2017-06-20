3 transported to hospital after car hits tree in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people have been airlifted after a car drove into a tree in Miramar, Tuesday morning.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue and Police, a vehicle with three people inside lost control, hit a tree and trapped at least one inside.

Fire rescue officials said said at least two patients were taken out of the vehicle and immediately airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital, while the others were transported to a nearby hospital as trauma alerts in stable condition.

Officials have yet to announce the ages and names of the two who were transported. However, they have confirmed that the patients were between 16 and 18 years old.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also assisted with the air rescues.

