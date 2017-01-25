3 men arrested after armed robbery, chase in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men are waking up behind bars after, police said, they robbed a cell phone store, Tuesday night.

The armed robbery happened at an AT&T store near Northwest 186th Street and 87th Avenue in Miami.

According to officials, investigators spotted a Nissan Altima matching the description of a car used in a robbery in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 170th Street.

A chase ensued and police said the car was involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle. The men inside took off running and police set up a perimeter to catch them.

“Those subjects at that point exited the vehicle,” said Miami-Dade they fled and the officer quickly established a perimeter in the area.”

Two guns were recovered during the investigation and the three suspects were arrested.

