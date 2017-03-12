3 kayakers rescued off Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rough waters made for a scary day in the water for three kayakers who were rescued off Bal Harbour, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Ocean Rescue, the victims were on a kayak when a strong current threw them off. One passenger became trapped between the watercraft and a bridge near Haulover and Bal Harbour.

Officials said the trio ended up with a few minor cuts and bruises.

