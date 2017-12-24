3 cars set ablaze outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is reeling hours after, she said, someone set fire to her family’s cars outside of her own home, early Sunday morning, leaving the vehicles completely charred.

Security cameras near the Southwest Miami-Dade residence, located on Southwest 149th Avenue, near 15th Lane, captured the possible arson: a blast, followed by a man running off with his pants on fire.

“This was definitely planned to be on Christmas Eve,” said homeowner Priscilla Hernandez. “This was the Grinch of Christmas, for sure.”

Hernandez said she awoke to witness the fiery scene just after 4 a.m. “My dog woke me up. We walked down the stairs, and I noticed the fire, and we just started waking everybody up,” she said.

Her neighbor’s camera rolled on what appeared to be two people walking by, one by one. Seconds later, a flare-up lights up the upper left-hand corner of the frame, then the two men are seen running, one shaking flames off as he flees.

The sight of the three burning vehicles left Hernandez shaken. “My heart was pounding, my family was in the house, my grandparents landed yesterday from Cuba to spend the holidays with us,” she said. “I was just worried about everybody, even my dog, the smoke, inhaling it.”

Now the charred cars sit in her driveway, including a Mercedes-Benz. Tens of thousands of dollars, up in flames.

Hernandez said she isn’t letting this ruin her Christmas spirit, but she wants those behind the blaze brought to justice. “Somebody knows something, and somebody’s going to say something, for sure,” she said. “I want to see them behind bars, for sure. This isn’t OK.”

Hernandez said she’s offering a monetary reward to track down the people responsible.

If you have any information about this possible arson case that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.