2nd South Florida dairy farm under scrutiny after video shows cow abuse

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second South Florida dairy farm is under heat after a hidden camera captured workers abusing cows and making them live in unsanitary conditions.

The video showed workers beating and abusing cows at the Burnham Farm in Okeechobee, Fla. An undercover investigator with the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) captured and released the video.

ARM was also responsible for releasing the video showing similar abuse at another South Florida farm.

The investigation began in August with video that showed workers using belts to beat the cattle and forcing them to lay in their own urine and feces for hours.

Some cows were reportedly forced to lay in as much as four inches of feces on the ground.

“The cow’s being beat in the face and in the private parts with metal buckled belts,” said Richard Couto of the Animal Recovery Mission. “A full-grown man using all of his might with this belt on a daily basis — on an hourly basis — on almost a minute basis — beating every single cow that entered that milking parlor. Remember, these cows are milked three times a day. They have two crews and two shifts that milk these cows, day and night, seven days a week, possibly over 305 days per year.”

Burnham Farms released a statement which reads, “We are taking immediate action regarding employees. At the same time, we are working with animal care experts in our industry to change our on-farm practices because we need to do better by our customers, our community, and most of all, our animals.”

ARM wants the owners of the farm to face felony charges. They said they knew exactly what was going on at the farm. They also have video footage of the owners seeing exactly what transpired and want this farm to be closed.

