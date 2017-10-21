HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 25th annual “Kiteoberfest” took to the skies above Haulover Beach Park, Saturday.

Children of all ages participated in the high-flying spectacle, which saw kites of all shapes and sizes fill the skies. Some of the entries included eye-popping monster kites, some of which were over 100 feet long.

Due to the success of last year’s festival, the event has expanded to two days. It ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.