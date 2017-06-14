22-year-old karate instructor admits to kissing 12-year-old

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A karate instructor was arrested, Tuesday, for kissing a 12-year-old student, police said.

According to police, 22-year-old Jonathan Vega is a karate instructor at Permier Martial Arts, located at 17503 Pines Blvd.

Police said Vega used Snapchat to tell one of his 12-year-old students that he liked her and wanted to kiss her. On Jan. 3, both the instructor and student kissed.

Vega allegedly asked the 12-year-old girl later that day how she felt about it and to keep it a secret, police said.

The girl later told a friend that the same day and police eventually became aware of the incident.

Vega denied the allegations when asked by police and put the blame on the student, saying she kissed him.

Police said Vega told officials that he told her to change his contact name on her phone and not tell anyone about the kiss.

Vega later admitted to police that what he did was illegal and that he was aware of the student’s age, officials added.

Police said that Vega also told them he has always been attracted to children and doesn’t trust himself around them.

Vega was arrested, Tuesday, and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, which is a second-degree felony. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

