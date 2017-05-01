MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Described by Miramar police officers as the most gruesome killing in the city’s history, the murder of a family 20 years ago remains unsolved.

April 30,1997, Marie Altidor, 29, was killed alongside her mother, Theresia Laverne, 68, and her two daughters Samantha, 2, and 6-week-old Sabrina, inside their Miramar home. Two decades later, Miramar police are no closer to solving the case.

The killer or killers left a note in the home on the wall mentioning drugs and money, but officers believe it was left to throw them off the trail.

The only suspect ever involved in the case has been Altidor’s husband, George. George failed a polygraph test and eventually stopped talking to police.

He has since remarried and now lives in Oklahoma.

Police and surviving family members are now asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“This may be for an audience of one or two out there that actually knows what happened,” said Miramar Police Detective Danny Smith. “We’re asking, 20 years later, to come forward and say something.”

“We, the family, are living with strong faith that one day, justice will be served,” said Marie Laverne, Altidor’s sister.

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

