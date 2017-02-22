2 thieves ambush, rob man outside Hollywood bank at knifepoint

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras recorded an armed robbery outside of a bank that left a man not only robbed of his money but also stranded without his car.

Surveillance video captured the scene as a man was robbed at knifepoint, Feb. 5.

The footage taken outside a Wells Fargo bank, located along Sheridan Street and North 46th Street, revealed two crooks approaching the victim as he was about to get into his parked SUV.

Police said that’s when the thieves, one of which appeared to have a knife, demanded the cash the man just withdrew and then took off with his vehicle. He tried to fight back, kicking at the robbers, but the crooks were able to jump into his SUV and take off.

Three days later, on Feb. 8, another surveillance camera caught the duo abandoning the victim’s vehicle along Hayes Street and North 24th Street. They then got into a gray car.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

