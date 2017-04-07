2 South Florida doctors face medical board after complaints

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida doctors accused of practicing bad medicine by their patients are now facing the state medical board.

Amber Auckerman said she went to see surgeon Dr. Osak Omulepu because she wanted to do plastic surgery to fix her uneven breasts.

“I received the wrong size implants, and I’m still left disfigured and uncomfortable,” Auckerman said.

She tried to sue Omulepu but since he didn’t have malpractice insurance, no one would take the case.

Rick Martinez wanted to have liposuction to his midsection. He got the surgery done by Dr. Amaryllys Pasqual and believed everything was OK until he got home.

“And I just felt myself getting weaker and sicker,” Martinez said.

He said that the surgery left him with punctures to his intestines and colon. He spent 21 days in the hospital.

Martinez was able to sue Pasqual and was awarded a million-dollar judgment, but she didn’t have malpractice insurance either.

She has since filed for bankruptcy, and Martinez has not received any form of payment from her.

Both Auckerman and Martinez filed complaints with the Florida Department of Health, and on Friday, both of their cases were heard.

Omulepu was not present at the hearing, so his attorney spoke on his behalf and argued that her client should still be able to practice medicine. The board disagreed and revoked his license.

Pasqual attended the hearing. Despite offering to take medical classes and pay a fine, the board restricted her license. She can no longer perform liposuction until further review.

“A day doesn’t go by that I think about it,” Martinez said. “I dream it. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it.”

Auckerman did not attend the hearing, but she was not the only person who filed a complaint against Omulepu. She told 7’s Brandon Beyer via phone that when she heard Omulepu lost his license, it was the answer to her prayers.

