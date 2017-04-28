2 rescued in Everglades after airboat becomes stuck

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people in the Florida Everglades after, officials said, their airboat became stuck, Friday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the stuck airboaters about 10 miles west of U.S. 27, three miles south of Alligator Alley, in Broward County.

Officials say low water levels caused the pair to get stuck in the muck with nowhere to go.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue sent an airboat of their own to help dislodge them.

