2 rare birds hatch at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed a couple of rare residents who hatched a few days ago and are here to stay.

Two great blue turaco birds, indigenous to Africa, were born at the zoo. One was born earlier this month and another joined it a few days ago.

They have dark features and are colloquially referred to as the secretary bird because of their resemblance to male secretaries of the 1700s.

The hatchlings are the first successful births of the rare birds in Zoo Miami’s history.

