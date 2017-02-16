2 police cruisers involved in separate crashes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police cruisers were involved in separate crashes, Wednesday night, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A Miami-Dade Police cruiser going south on Florida’s Turnpike smashed into a guardrail at the Bird Road exit. One of the two officers inside taken to the hospital.

At the same exit, a driver rear-ended a Miami Beach Police cruiser. That officer wasn’t hurt.

Officials have not confirmed whether the two accidents are related.

