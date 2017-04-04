2 Palm Beach men charged with conspiring with ISIS plead guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Palm Beach County men accused of conspiring to support ISIS have pleaded guilty.

One of them, Dayne Christian, also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He and defendant Darren Jackson face up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI arrested the suspects on July of 2016.

Authorities also arrested a third man, Gregory Hubbard. His trial is scheduled for later this year.

