2 men picked up by officials near Haulover Beach

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials picked up two people on a raft near Haulover Beach.

Residents who live along the shore of Haulover Beach made calls to police and fire rescue to say they saw two people on a raft floating in the water, in the area of 10200 block of Collins Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Those two people were initially believed to be migrants, but they may actually be part of a camera crew filming a movie, about a half a mile off shore of Haulover Beach, near the jetty.

The police department and a representative from North Bay Village responded to the scene.

Officials are investigating this case.

