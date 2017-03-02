2 injured when SUV crashes into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - An SUV crashed through the front of a Miami home, Thursday night, injuring two people, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest 33rd Street and 12th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV transported to the hospital in serious condition, Miami Fire Rescue said.

A man on the scene said his grandmother lives in the home and is OK.

