2 injured after crash involving tanker truck

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were taken to the hospital after crashing into a tanker truck in Miami.

It happened Tuesday morning near Southwest 17th Avenue and Dixie Highway.

According to officials, the car rear-ended the tanker, causing the men inside to be pinned down.

They were transported to Ryder Trauma center with head injuries.

Police are now investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.