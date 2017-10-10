2 hurt after truck overturns on U.S. 27 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a waste removal truck overturned on U.S. Route 27 in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday.

The truck was heading southbound on U.S. 27 when it collided with a Volkswagen sedan. The truck driver, who is in his 60s, was airlifted to the hospital with a head injury. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported by ground with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue, along with Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials have closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 at Griffin Road.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

