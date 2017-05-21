MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, Sunday afternoon.

Police said shots rang out near Northwest 173rd Street and 41st Avenue, striking the victims.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took both victims to Jackson North Medical Center.

There is no word on what sparked the shooting, or whether there have been any arrests.

