2 hospitalized after Miami duplex fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were rushed to the hospital overnight, after a South Florida duplex went up in flames.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to a code one fire at 6301 N.E. 5th Ave. Upon their arrival, firefighters said they found intense flames.

Two men were found inside of the duplex, according to officials, They were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The building has been deemed unsafe, due to heavy inside damage.

People who live nearby said the fire was nerve-wracking. “I just came from work and when I undress to go to sleep, I heard the person say inside the room ‘Fire, fire, fire,’ and I opened my door and get out,” said one neighbor, Adlet Geneve.

Fire investigators are now working on determining the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross has since arrived to help affected residents in the area.

